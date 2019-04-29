We are hiring! Iconic Newspapers hiring advertising assistant in Midlands

Iconic Newspapers, which includes the Offaly Express and Leinster Express, is hiring an advertising assistant at their planning and service desk in Portlaoise.

The position offers an attractive salary package in a modern office space in the heart of Portlaoise.

If you have a good knowledge of/or interest in print and digital media and advertising, possess excellent organisational skills and can work effectively to tight deadlines, you could thrive in this key role within the Iconic Media team in Portlaoise.

Iconic Group is rapidly developing its product portfolio in Ireland and now publishes 20 weekly newspapers and 23 local news websites. It has a vast presence across the country.

You’ll join our small but highly effective advertising team focusing on two core areas:

Planning – working with Editorial and Advertising Managers to ensure space is planned and effectively utilised to optimise both editorial and advertising content.

This planning process culminates on the day of print and the team is responsible for ensuring all categories of advertising including Classified, BMD, Features and Services are optimized. This is a time-critical period and requires a lot of manual intervention from the page planner.

Production – The team book their adverts onto our bespoke Gemstone system. The Planning & Service Desk team is responsible for checking that all information is correct before sending it to the advert make-up team.

To succeed you’ll be extremely organised and able to work in a fast paced environment. The ability to operate to tight deadlines is very important and you should have a good knowledge of Microsoft office and be happy to work well within a small team.

If you can provide the enthusiasm and interest in print and digital advertising, full training can be provided.

To apply, please email your CV to ocooper@mediaforce.ie.