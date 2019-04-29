Cashel Camogie Club heroines surge to victory in County U16 A camogie final

The sun shone down on the Ragg on Bank Holiday Easter Monday as Cashel's heroines one and all were crowned County U.16 A champions, fending off the determined challenge of favourites Knockavilla Kickhams in a pulsating encounter.

The opening exchanges were tense with both teams failing to settle into stride. Scores were in short supply as both defences were in fine fettle, with hooking and blocking a prominent feature. No quarter was given. With Knockavilla leading 0-3 to 0-2 midway through the half and the game evenly poised, Lisa Blair managed to flick home the opening goal of the game after a goalmouth scramble.

This goal settled the Cashel team as they began to gain the upper hand. Pointed frees from Keeva O Donoghue (3) along with excellent points from play from Lisa and Anna Fahie handed Cashel the initiative approaching the break. Evelyn in goals had to be sharp coming off her line getting the ball to safety just before half time.

Half time Score Cashel CC 1-5 Knockavilla 0-4

Knockavilla emerged full of intent on the resumption and within a minute they had whittled Cashel's lead down to just two points. Playing with a slight breeze, the Knockavilla girls took the game right to Cashel. But time and time again it was the Cashel girls ability to soak up this pressure in a 'watertight' defensive display. The tackling was fully committed with each individual battle gradually going Cashel's way.

With ten minutes played Grace Moloney gathered possession and burst through the Kickams defence, hand passing to the net for a massive score in the game. The momentum shift was 'evident' as Cashel began to dominate all over the pitch. The defensive unit of Lily, Ella, Saoirse, Chloe, Aoibhe and Katelyn were as solid as the 'rock' and playing superbly, restricting our opponents to just 3 scores from play, no mean fete. Behind them, Evelyn was 'coolness' personified once again between the sticks and whose distribution from puckouts very impressive.

Our midfield duo of Ellie and Anna had gained dominance in this area both adding significantly to a rousing second-half display. Winning this area of the pitch proved crucial. Anna Fahie's surging runs forward a driving force in Cashel's victory accompanied by an outstanding individual point. Ellie has been a 'real star' in this championship. In attack our six forwards worked their socks off with and without the sliotar.

Half forwards Lisa, Grace and Ciara got through a huge amount of work. Always a 'threat' on the front foot but this half forward lines ability to track back and regain possession was crucial. The inside line too in the second half in particular, ensured no easy possession was delivered upfield, constantly getting their hooks and blocks in, in an impressive collective effort. Eleanor rattled over a super point late on while Keeva deadly accurate once again from placed balls also contributing two smart points from open play. Erin was always in the thick of the action. Substitutes, Carrie Ann, Emer and Hannah all contributed along the path to the final and have a U.14 campaign to get stuck into over the coming weeks.

The final minutes of this County Final saw Cashel get stronger and stronger, much like the victory over Shannon Rovers, finishing out games has become a very strong trait amongst this group of talented Camogie players. The final blow of the referee's whistle was met with jubilation. Victory was achieved and a notable one at that. A mention too for our opponents, Knockavilla. Also a very talented group of girls as we know from our battles back in 2017. No doubt we will have many more close and tight encounters into the future.

So well done to all involved from players to management, supporters, parents and families alike on this superb county success. It takes a lot to win a county 'A' title but to go five games unbeaten along the way makes it even more impressive.

A special mention for Alessia whom was ill for the final. While we know Alessia was disappointed to miss the game she played a hugely significant roll in getting her teammates into the final. Each player went the extra yard to ensure success. We know this result sped up the recovery process. Along with Alessia there was Ella, Shania and Anna all on the road to recovery from injury we wish them all speedy recoveries and look forward to their return to action.

We take a well-deserved break now from training for a few weeks with no competitive action until the latter part of the summer. We will be planning some challenge games throughout the summer against clubs from other counties to keep the panel ticking over. We wish anyone sitting state exams every success and look forward to progressing the panel later in the year.

Team: Evelyn Gayson Molloy, Lily Fahie, Ella O Dwyer (Captain) Saoirse Davis, Chloe Coleman, Aoibhe Gayson Molloy, Katelyn Downey, Anna Fahie (0-2), Ellie Butler, Lisa Blair (1-1), Grace Moloney (1-0), Ciara Moloney, Keeva O Donoghue (0-8), Eleanor Tobin (0-1), Erin Gillespie.

Subs - Emer Dwan, Hannah Butler, Carrie Ann Ryan.

Injured- Ella Shelly, Shania Gleeson, Anna Keane.

Illness- Alessia Mazzola

Caiseal Camogaiochta ABU!