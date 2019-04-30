'Staffing issues' leads to early closure of Nenagh Injury Unit today

Nenagh Injury Unit will close early - at 6pm - this Tuesday, April 30. This is owing to staffing issues outside of our control.

The Injury Unit will operate as normal from Wednesday, May 1st, opening from 8am to 8pm to treat patients aged 5 and over for a wide variety of injuries such as broken bones, dislocations, sprains, strains, and minor burns.

UL Hospitals Group regrets this temporary disruption in service.