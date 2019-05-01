Investigation after child 'suspiciously approached' in Thurles

Gardai are investigating an incident in which a child was ‘suspiciously approached’ by a motorist in the Thurles area in recent days.

The Tipperary Star understands that a number of similar incidents have occurred in recent days where children have been approached by motorists asking for directions and insisting they get into the car to help them find a certain location or offering to drive them home.

At least two separate incidents have been confirmed to the Tipperary Star, and are understood to have both occurred over the weekend.

All are believed to have occurred at different locations around the town.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious or unusual activity in the town on Friday or Saturday last can contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100.