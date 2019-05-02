Cloughjordan chosen as venue for Tipperary farming Let’s Talk and Walk initiative

Cloughjordan Ecovillage is one of the venues chosen for this year’s Lets Talk and Walk series organised by the IFA in partnership with See Change, Coillte, and Mental Health Ireland in support of the Green Ribbon campaign

A total of nine walks have been organised throughout the country during May - Green Ribbon month, which is dedicated to encouraging people in Ireland to end mental health stigma.

The walks provided an opportunity for rural communities to show their support for a very worthwhile campaign by taking time out from farming to spend with family and friends, said Caroline Farrell IFA national farm family and social affairs chair,

“By getting together and talking openly about mental health issues we have found that there is greater acceptance of mental health issues, and people realise they are not alone,” she said.

The walk in Cloughjordan takes place this Sunday, May 5, at 2pm.