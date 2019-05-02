Funding application a boost for Ballingarry playground

The playground in Ballingarry village has been give a much needed lifeline in the form of a funding application by local councillor Imelda Goldsboro.

Cllr Goldsboro (pictured) announced last week that she had applied for funding for the playground in Ballingarry village under the CLÁR programme. In her statement she said that the “application has been accepted by the Department and the outcome will be announced in the coming weeks. I have also requested an area for those with Autism and Special needs in this application. I will keep you all updated as progress is made”.

The playground was officially opened in September 2012 by former councillor Mrs Susan Maher after a huge fundraising drive by a dedicated and hardworking committee.

After some serious anti social behaviour last year the playground had to be permanently locked for the safety of children in the area.

The CLÁR programme (Ceantair Laga Árd-Riachtanais) is a targeted investment programme which provides funding for small scale infrastructural projects in rural areas that have suffered the greatest levels of population decline. The funding works in conjunction with local funding and on the basis of locally identified priorities It is operated through the Department of Rural and Community Development.