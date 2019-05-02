Tipperary rail users face train service disruption over bank holiday weekend

Irish Rail is warning Tipperary rail users that they face bus transfers between Newbridge and Heuston station over the holiday weekend due to planned works on the line.

Iarnród Éireann is advising customers to check times before travel on all routes this weekend, including Monday, for changes to services.

The disruption is being caused as staff will be repairing tracks between Hazelhatch and Newbridge.

Bus transfers will operate between Heuston and Newbridge on all trains serving Limerick, Cork and Kerry. These lines serve passengers from Thurles, Templemore and Limerick Junction on the main line and Birdhill, Nenagh, Cloughjordan and Roscrea on the Ballybrophy line.

The Heuston to Waterford line will also be affected, with bus transfers between Heuston and Athy.

Passengers are being urged to check timetables before they travel.

Irish Rail has apologised for the inconvenience.