Council restores Saturday street cleaning to Carrick-on-Suir

Tipperary Co. Council has bowed to pressure has decided to restore its Saturday street cleaning service in Carrick-on-Suir.

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District Administrator Martin Nolan announced the Co. Council's decision to reverse the cut back on weekend street cleaning in Carrick-on-Suir at Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's monthly meeting in Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall last Thursday.

Council management had promised to look again at its decision to stop street cleaning in the town centre on Saturdays and bank holiday Mondays after Carrick-on-Suir's two councillors Kieran Bourke (FF) and David Dunne (FF) highlighted the impact it was having on their hometown.

The cut back to the street cleaning service was introduced in early January as a cost saving measure dur to financial pressure the Council was under.

The failure to clean litter from Carrick-on-Suir's Main Street over the St Patrick's Day Bank Holiday Weekend was particularly condemned by the two councillors, who called for the weekend street cleaning to be restored.

It was the first issue raised at last Thursday's meeting of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District councillors.

When Cllr Bourke asked if there was any update on the issue, Mr Nolan confirmed that the "status quo will be re-instated immediately".

He said the Co. Council was undertaking a review of street cleaning across the county and Council management would come back to public representatives about this later in the summer.

Cllr Bourke welcomed the Council's decision and declared it was great news.

He pointed out that over the Easter Bank Holiday Weekend there was no street cleaning in Carrick-on-Suir town centre on Good Friday, the Saturday and bank holiday Monday.

This had happened in a town the Council was trying to promote.

Cllr David Dunne and Carrick Municipal District chairperson Cllr. Louise McLoughlin also welcomed the restoration of the street cleaning service.