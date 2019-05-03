CULTURE
New Islamic centre planned for Irishtown area of Clonmel
The Tipperary Islamic Cultural Centre has applied for planning permission to construct a new community building in Clonmel
The Tipperary Islamic Cultural Centre Limited has applied for planning permission to construct a new community building in Clonmel.
The Cultural Centre has announced plans to demolish the existing structure and construct a new two-storey community building, including all associated site development works, access and egress and parking at Irishtown/Albert Street.
The planning application was lodged with Tipperary County Council on April 10.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on