CULTURE

New Islamic centre planned for Irishtown area of Clonmel

Islam

The Tipperary Islamic Cultural Centre has applied for planning permission to construct a new community building in Clonmel

The Tipperary Islamic Cultural Centre Limited has applied for planning permission to construct a new community building in Clonmel.

The Cultural Centre has announced plans to demolish the existing structure and construct a new two-storey community building, including all associated site development works, access and egress and parking at Irishtown/Albert Street.

The planning application was lodged with Tipperary County Council on April 10.

 