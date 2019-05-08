Jimmy Cunningham benefit night in Roscrea on Saturday, May 25

The friends of Jimmy Cunningham have come together to organise a benefit night for him.

Jimmy who served as masseur for the Tipperary football teams for many years was recently diagnosed with leukaemia and as a result is currently undergoing treatment for the condition.

To help with ongoing medical costs and to relieve pressure on the family a benefit game has been organised in St Cronan's Park Roscrea on Saturday, May 25 at 6pm, followed by refreshments, music and a monster auction in Phelan's Market House Roscrea after the game.

Items on the night to be auctioned include signed jerseys from the Tipperary hurling and football teams, signed Munster and Leinster rugby jerseys along with trailers of timber and turf to name a few things.

This promises to be a fun-filled evening with Jimmy having served with numerous teams both inside and outside the county and highly respected by all those who have had the pleasure of working alongside him down through the years. Players and management from all these teams will be in attendance on the night. Tickets are priced at €10 and are currently on sale from committee members, all pubs in Roscrea and various GAA clubs across the county.

ickets will also be on sale outside Semple Stadium next Saturday night before Tipperary's Munster Senior Football Championship game against Limerick. Your support for this event would be greatly appreciated.