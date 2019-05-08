Comhaltas Ceolteoiri Eireann Honours Diploma for Darragh Carey Kennedy from Roscrea

On Sunday May 5, as part of the annual congress of Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Éireann in Monkstown Co Dublin, Darragh Carey Kennedy was presented with an Honours Advanced TTCT Diploma.

The TTCT (Teastas I dTeagascCreolta Tíre) is a teacher’s Diploma course run by Comhaltas Ceoltóiri Éireann.

Honours advanced is the highest level of achievement that can be attained.

Darragh is one of the youngest people ever to have achieved Honours Advanced TTCT and is certainly the youngest banjo player to have done so.

Darragh is totally immersed in music and the hours of practice are evident when he begins to play.

While the banjo is his main instrument, he also plays mandolin and piano.

He is currently pursuing undergraduate studies in the faculty of music at University of Limerick.

Since he began competing at Fleadhanna Ceoil, he has enjoyed great success and Roscrea can be rightly proud of his achievements.

Members of his family were present when Darragh was presented with his TTCT Diploma and Micheál Ó hEidinmedallion at the Congress.

TTCT Diploma recipient Darragh Carey Kennedy pictured with his family Madeline, Pat (grandfather), Ciara, Pat (father) and Helen.