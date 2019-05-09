Proud of their Tipperary history - Fethard Historical Society celebrate 30 years

The AGM of the Fethard Historical Society took place on Tuesday, April 30, in the Abymill Theatre, where Mary Hanrahan, Chairperson, welcomed everyone reminding them that last year the society celebrated the thirtieth anniversary of its formation.

In the intervening twelve months, however, it became a year of loss with the demise of a number of the society’s most valued members: Kitty Delany, John Fahey, Harry Ponsonby and Michael O’Donnell. Mary paid tribute to each of them outlining their individual contributions to and support for the work of the society. They will all be sorely missed.

The Treasurer’s Report was delivered with typical efficiency by Catherine O’ Flynn, followed by the Chairperson’s report, covering a wide range of events held during the thirtieth anniversary year of the society.

The Fethard Historical Society continues to engage with such bodies as the Tipperary County Council, The Heritage Council, the Irish Walled Town Network, Fáilte Ireland, Tipperary Tourism, Munster Vales etc. and Mary thanked those members of the society who give their time to further that engagement.

During the year, the society voiced opposition to the OPW’s Flood Plan for Fethard which was seen as overly draconian in its proposed measures. The society also took part in the public protest against the apparently ad hoc cutting down of the trees on Main Street and Burke Street. On a happier note, the society has also been involved in marking the upcoming bicentenary of Holy Trinity R.C. Parish Church which will be celebrated on Trinity Sunday June 6, 2019. It also continues to provide guided tours of the town for visiting groups.

The election of the committee then took place as follows: Mary Hanrahan, Chairperson, Terry Cunningham Vice-Chair, John Cooney, Secretary, Frances Murphy, Asst. Secretary, Catherine O’Flynn, Treasurer, Pat Looby, Asst. Treasurer, Mary Healy, P.R.O., Canon Barbara Fryday, Maria Murphy, Marie O’Donnell, Michael Mallon, Sandra McInerney and Gwen Cooke.