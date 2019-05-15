Clonmel secondary schools win national recognition for business acumen

Students from the Presentation and Loreto Secondary schools in Clonmel have won an award at the Student Enterprise Programme National Finals held in Croke Park organised by the Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs).

The students from the Presentation won a Special Merit Prize for their business, ‘Me, Myself and I’ in the Junior Category. The students from the Loreto were awarded a €250 voucher for their business ‘Plug Pics’ which won ‘Most Creative Use of Social Media’ in the senior category. Both teams were presented with their awards on stage by the Minister for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection, Pat Breen; Oisin Geoghegan of the Local Enterprise Offices and Michael Nevin, Chair of the Enterprise Education Committee for the LEOs.

The winning students from the Presentation were Ada Hennessy, Anniemae Walsh, Hazel Brennan and Molly O’Brien, who worked under the guidance of their teacher, Donna O’Neill. Their student enterprise was called: ‘Me, Myself and I, which is a well-being book aimed at secondary school students which can be used as part of their school day, to help them feel better about themselves.

Teacher Sinead Grant from the Loreto guided students Roise Flaherty, Sinead Bond, Emma Reilly, Erin LeBlanc and Brid Moynihan throughout the programme with their enterprise ‘Plug Pics’ – personalised stickers used to identify and decorate your plugs and chargers.

The programme, funded by the Government of Ireland through Enterprise Ireland and delivered by the LEOs, had a total of 222 teenage entrepreneurs, aged between 13 and 18, from 78 different enterprises, competing at the national final.

This year’s Student Enterprise Programme attracted over 26,000 student participants from 480 secondary schools around the country.

Congratulating this year’s winners and their schools, Minister Breen said “These student entrepreneurs are the future of Irish business and job creation across the country. The skills attained by these young students during the Student Enterprise Programme will be invaluable to these young entrepreneurs and provide them with a fantastic foundation for a future in business. They will also play such a significant role in sparking and encouraging their entrepreneurial ambitions”.