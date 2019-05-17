Tipperary Ecovillage hosts biodiversity week

Cloughjordan is to host a biodiversity week, beginning this Saturday with an early start to listen to the dawn chorus. The guided event with Kevin Collins from Birdwatch Ireland’s Tipperary Branch, will be held at the award winning Scohaboy Bog, meeting at Sopwell Woodlands car park at 5am.

Later that morning you can take part in a run or walk with nature at 9.30am in Knockanacree Woodlands.

On Sunday, Cloughjordan Cine Club will hold a special screening of the award winning film, Call of the Forest: the Forgotten Wisdom of Trees, in the Thomas McDonagh Museum at 8pm.

Butterflies and wildflowers will be the focus of attention on Monday, as local field club members, Rachel Vaughan and Brendan Sheehan host a guided walk (check FB page for location details).

That evening, Fulbright Scholar Emily Toner from the National Geographic Society will host Stories from the Bog, an oral history evening collecting stories about people’s relationship to the bog and how cultural, natural and management practices have imprinted themselves in the individual’s memory. It will take place in the Thomas MacDonagh Museum at 7pm.

During the day, there will be guided environmental art workshops with local primary school classes.

Tuesday is a free day to organise your own nature event, and on Wednesday, Cloughjordan Camera Group will demonstrate how to take wildlife photos on your phone. Meet at Knockanacree Woodlands, main entrance at 10am.

On Wednesday evening, NPWS conservation ranger, Daniel Buckley will lead a guided walk exploring the flora and fauna of the Dark Lane boreen at Loughaun. Meet at Sopwell / Laghile Woods entrance on Old Birr Road at 7pm.

On Thursday, join Field Club members in Middle Country Café on Main Street at 12.30pm for Conversations about Nature, and meet members of the Irish RAMSAR Wetlands Committee and NPWS Peatlands Ecology Team.

In the evening, Grace Notes traditional musicians will discuss and perform nature in traditional music in the Thomas MacDonagh Museum at 7.30pm.

On Friday, you can join Ena Holland at the Scohaboy Bog SAC viewing platform for a breathwork session using Qi Kung and Tai Chi. Meet Sopwell Woods car park at 11.30am.

There are three events on Saturday, starting with a run or walk with nature at 9.30am in Knockanacree Woodlands.

At 3pm, well-know writer John G O’Dwyer will launch the Loop of Laghile and Loughaun National Trail at Scohaboy Bog SAC. Meet at Sopwell Woodlands car park.

That evening, join Patrick O’Connor for a short presentation on the recent United Nations IPBES Assessment Report on Biodiversity and Ecosystems at the Thomas MacDonagh Museum, 7.30pm.

The week finishes on Sunday with a guided walk with young field club member Joseph Donnelly. For this meet at Knockanacree Woods main entrance at 2.30pm.