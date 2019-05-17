National Pyjama Day fun in Cahir



Last Friday morning the children and staff of Cahir Bears Day Care Centre participated in National Pyjama Day.

There were lots of smiles and lots of different pyjamas to see and all for a well deserved cause.

Early Childhood Irelands National Pyjama Day has raised €3 million for children’s charities to date. Grants are administered by The Community Foundation for Ireland in collaboration with Early Childhood Ireland. Monies raised will support social impact projects for children under six with additional needs.

2018 recipients were Down Syndrome Ireland, Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Ireland, Irish Neonatal Health Alliance, Temples Street Foundation, AsIAm and ReCreate.