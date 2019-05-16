Tipperary school hosts successful careers day

The Presentation Secondary School in Clonmel held a Careers Day recently.

Fifth year students showcased their careers projects and many businesses from Clonmel and surrounding areas attended to showcase their organisations.

All students in the school attended throughout the day and students enjoyed finding out about various careers.

The school community extends its thanks to the local businesses for attending the event, which was a resounding success.

The Presentation is grateful to County Tipperary Skillnet, the Tipperary Volunteer Centre, Boston Scientific, Clonmel Training Centre, JJ Healy CIT, Tipperary Fire Service, the Gardaí, the Clonmel Park Hotel, Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT), Doterra Oils, New Vistas and Hannigan Holistics, all of whose representatives interacted with the students, offered advice and helped with any queries.

Well done also to all the students involved and to Ms Carroll and Ms Dalton from the Guidance Department who organised the successful event.

