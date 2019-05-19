Tipperary Co. Council upgrade’s Carrick-on-Suir Library’s IT services 

Carrick-on-Suir Library's Information Technology services are being upgraded at the moment as part of a county wide investment of €390,000.

Karl Cashen, Tipperary Co. Council's Culture and Library Services Director, informed Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's monthly meeting of the improvements.

He said remote printing is now available in the Library and a new 65 inch touch screen computer will be installed over the next month. A 3D printer will be installed over the next two months.

The Co. Council received €293,000 from the Department of Rural & Community Development to upgrade IT services at its 12 libraries. The Council is providing €97,000 funding towards the projects.

Carrick-on-Suir Cllr David Dunne said it was great to see this investment in Carrick Library's IT services.