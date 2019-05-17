Trinitones choral group announced for Cashel Arts Festival

Cashel Arts Festival committee is excited to announce Trinitones as part of this year's festival line up starring Cashel's own Eoin Hand

Trinitones are an all male a cappella group based in Trinity College Dublin.

Founded in 2012 they have continued to grow in numbers and repertoire arranging songs from Paul Simon to Arianna Grande. Every arrangement is done by members of the group. Three successful international tours saw them perform in cites all over America and Australia.

They have been invited to sing with the Tiger Tones from Trinity, Australia, The Accidentals from St Andrews, Scotland and Michael D. Higgins in Áras an Uachtaráin. They come from diverse academic backgrounds, from medicine to law but all share a love of unaccompanied singing. We are really looking forward to the Tones Trip to Tipp.

Tickets on sale www.cashelartsfest.com. Cashel Arts Festival runs from September 19 - 22.