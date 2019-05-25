Tipperary sub aqua club to feature on RTE’s Winning Streak

Lough Derg Sub Aqua Club will be featured on RTÉ's Winning Streak programme this Saturday, May 25, at 8.30pm.

An RTÉ crew filmed the club in Dromineer last Thursday ahead of the Good Causes feature, which highlights how National Lottery funding is put to good use.

This year, Lough Derg SAC bought a new boat with the help of the funding.

The new vessel will enable the local club to maintain its voluntary search and recovery service not just on Lough Derg but all over the country.

Lough Derg SAC’s search and recovery divers have been involved in all manner of search operations over the years, from searching for missing persons to recovering equipment and valuable items that have been lost underwater.

Its divers have also removed rubbish and debris from the water at local lakeside amenity areas as part of An Taisce’s Spring Clean initiative.