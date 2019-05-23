Tipperary schools put the focus on fitness and healthy eating

Two Tipperary schools – Holy Trinity NS, Fethard and Scoil Mhuire Gan Smál, New Inn – recently hosted visits from Irish fitness expert Tom Dalton at which over 200 pupils heard the message that physical fitness and healthy eating go hand-in-hand and should begin at an early age.

Topics covered during each visit included demonstrations of exercises young people should do, advice on healthy eating, and tips on how to use leisure time to stay physical fit.

Pupils supporting the fitness message at Scoil Mhuire gan Smal in New Inn

Supported by Fyffes, schools and sports clubs interested in receiving a similar visit can find details online at www.fyffesfitsquad.ie