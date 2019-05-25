Co. Tipperary man who crashed car on way home from pub receives two year driving ban 

A 22 year-old Rosegreen man has received a two year driving ban, €400 fine and driving licence endorsement for driving under the influence of alcohol on the night he crashed his car while driving home from a local pub.

Judge Terence Finn imposed these penalties on Oisin Ryan of Garryandrew South, Rosegreen, Cashel at Cashel District Court's latest sitting. Ryan pleaded guilty to drink driving at Castleblake, Rosegreen on February 2.

Sgt. Carol O'Leary said Gda. Kieran Hayes responded to a report of a single vehicle traffic collision at this location at 4am on the date in question. He met Mr Ryan at the scene, arrested him and took him to Cahir Garda Station where he provided a breath sample that analysis showed he had a concentration of 56mgs of alcohol per 100ml of breath. Sgt. O'Leary added that Mr Ryan co-operated with the gardai.

Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy said his client apologised to the court and had learned a serious lesson from this incident. Mr Ryan consumed a few pints in Rosegreen and was travelling home when he crashed the vehicle.

He asked Finn to postpone the driving licence ban for six to eight weeks to enable his client to make alternative arrangements to travel to his work as a sales assistant in an electrical shop in Clonmel.

Judge Finn postponed the driving licence disqualification until July 31.