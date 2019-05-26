Cashel man caught driving without insurance while driving home car he had just purchased

Driving home a newly purchased car without any insurance cover or a driving licence has earned a 19 year-old Cashel man a two year driving ban, fines totalling €550 and a driving licence endorsement.

Gardai also seized the Ford Ka belonging to William Reilly of Bay 1 Waller's Lot, Cashel, who received these penalties after he pleaded guilty at Cashel District Court's latest sitting to driving without insurance or a licence at Cahir Road, Cashel on September 18, 2017.

Garda Deirdre Browne said she stopped Mr Reilly at at 12.05pm on this date and he failed to produce his driving licence and insurance document to a garda station within ten days. His car was seized, she added.

Mr Reilly, who hadn't any previous convictions, told the court he purchased the car in Rockview in Cashel and while on his way home he stopped at Tesco to get petrol when the garda stopped him. He said his driving licence had expired