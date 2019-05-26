Fine Gael's Michael Fitzgerald elected with more than two quotas on first count in Cashel Tipperary

Fine Gael's Michael Fitzgerald was elected on the first count in Cashel Tipperary with a huge personal vote of over two quotas. He polled 3005 votes with the quota at 1478.

The first count was -

Tony Black SF 724

Martin Browne SF 662

Declan Burgess FG 1322

John Crosse FG 1006

Jacqui Finnan FF 717

Michael Fitzgerald FG 3005

Mary Hanna Hourigan FG 1275

Roger Kennedy FF 1468

Lisa McGrath non party 465

Robert O'Donnell Lab 382

AnneMarie Ryan non party 586

Barry Walsh non party 205