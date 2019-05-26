LOCAL ELECTIONS
Fine Gael's Michael Fitzgerald elected with more than two quotas on first count in Cashel Tipperary
Michael Fitzgerald
Fine Gael's Michael Fitzgerald was elected on the first count in Cashel Tipperary with a huge personal vote of over two quotas. He polled 3005 votes with the quota at 1478.
The first count was -
Tony Black SF 724
Martin Browne SF 662
Declan Burgess FG 1322
John Crosse FG 1006
Jacqui Finnan FF 717
Michael Fitzgerald FG 3005
Mary Hanna Hourigan FG 1275
Roger Kennedy FF 1468
Lisa McGrath non party 465
Robert O'Donnell Lab 382
AnneMarie Ryan non party 586
Barry Walsh non party 205
