Former Clonmel mayor elected on eight count to Tipperary County Council

Former Clonmel mayor Niall Dennehy has made a spectacular return to local politics after a ten year absence by winning a seat on Tipperary County Council.

Niall Dennehy, who ran with the primary objective on a message that Clonmel has missed out to Nenagh as a result of the amalgamation of north and south Tipperary county council said he was delighted to make a return as an elected representative.

"I want to thank the people of Clonmel and South Tipperary that voted for me. I was a member previously of Clonmel Corporation and South Tipperary County Council ,both those authorities no longer exist and that is the reason why I ran" said Cllr.Dennehy.

He defeated Sinn Fein's Catherine Carey,a sitting councillor, in the battle for the last Clonmel seat.

In the distribution of Theresa Johnsons 653 votes NiallDennehy received 183 to bring him to 1065 and Catherine Carey received 160 which brought her to 898.

Niall Dennehy said he would continue to promote his agenda as an elected representative.

"Clonmel has lost out to Nenagh and I will continue to get that message across.Brendan Howlin is on record as saying the abolition of councils was a major mistake.it has been a disaster for Clonmel