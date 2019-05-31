Civic welcome for Austrian visitors to Tipperary town

A very warm Céad Míle Fáilte was given by the Tipperary County Council to visitors from Tipperary’s twin town of Mautern, Austria who visited the town recently..

Former Mayor Peter Holz led the Austrian delegation of nine men who were afforded a Civic Welcome by Cllr. Michael Fitzgerald Chairperson of Tipperary/ Cashel Municipal district.

Cllr. Michael Fitzgerald welcomed the delegation and paid tribute to them for their frequent visits and commitment to the twinning.

“It is a great honour to receive you today and I hope the relationship between our two towns will continue into the future.”

The twinning of Tipperary town and Mautern began in 2003 and has since been nurtured and kept alive by a hard working committee in Tipperary led by Mary Alice O’Connor and former Mayor of Tipperary Town, Anna Tuohy-Halligan

“The importance of the cultural and economic links built over the years by the two towns was highlighted, but the deep bonds of friendship between the people of Tipperary and Mautern is the most important part of the relationship between the people of their respective countries,” added Committee member Mary Alice O’Connor.

Administrator of the Tipperary/Cashel area Marie Mc Givern and Director of Services Claire Curley also welcomed the group alongside Superintendent Pat O’Connor.

Cllr. Michael Fitzgerald presented certificates of the ‘Civic Welcome’ and neckties in the Tipperary colours with Tiepins.

Members of the Tipperary Town Twinning committee who had organised a full schedule of events in Tipperary for the Mautern guests accompanied the Austrian delegation.