Final call for Tipperary agri-businesses to enter innovation awards

The application deadline to exhibit at the Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena and to be nominated for the awards at the National Ploughing Championships, in conjunction with the National Ploughing Association (NPA) is this Friday, June 7.

Irish agri companies are invited to apply to showcase their products and innovations at the Innovation Arena from September 17-19 at the National Ploughing Championships in Ballintrane, Fenagh, County Carlow.

The Innovation Arena is open to Irish businesses large and small and entrepreneurs within the agri-sector who have an innovative business idea, product or service to showcase at Europe’s largest outdoor event.

Participants will get the opportunity to exhibit their agri-innovation in front of a targeted stakeholder audience as well as being in with a chance of winning the top prize fund of €15,000 for the overall winner.

The National Ploughing Championships attracts thousands of visitors each year, making it the ideal platform to showcase your pioneering innovation on both a national and international level.

Judging for the awards will take place at the arena throughout the three-day event featuring categories such as best agri-technology start-up, best agri-engineering established company, young innovator of the year and best agri-environmental enterprise.

The over-all exhibiting winner of the arena will be presented with the prize at a formal awards ceremony during the National Ploughing Championships.

Last year’s competition attracted over 100 entries: 60 were shortlisted as 2018 finalists and invited to exhibit in the Innovation Arena.

Speaking about his experience the overall winner of the Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena Awards 2018, David Murphy, co-founder of Agri-Spread International said: “Being a winner and a participant in the Innovation Arena 2018 gave Agri-Spread International a platform to showcase our technical innovation and capabilities to important domestic and international stakeholders. Taking part in the Innovation Arena exposed our product to a quality targeted audience, allowing us to form important business connections with international buyers from around the world.”

To enter this year’s Innovation Arena Awards visit: www.eventsforce.net/ enterpriseireland/2622/home