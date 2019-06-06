Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill welcomes Littleton jobs boost

The 100 jobs announced this week for the former Bord na Mona site at Littleton is great news for Mid-Tipperary, according to local TD Jackie Cahill.

Chinese company Sabrina Manufacturing Group are to invest heavily in the former Bórd na Móna plant to establish a plastics recycling unit. The announcement by former Minister for the Environment, Alan Kelly, came following discussions with Bórd na Móna and their subsidiary AES.

"I want to congratulate the taskforce that was set up after the job losses at the site for staying focused on attracting jobs back in to the area," said the Fianna Fail TD.

Deputy Cahill pointed out that his three party colleagues - Cllr Sean Ryan and Cllr Seamus Hanafin and former Cllr John Hogan - were all on the taskforce and along with council management and Bord na Mona reps.

He said that everyone had worked hard to ensure that the Littleton site will be a location for jobs in mid-Tipp into the future.

Deputy Cahill had challenged Bord na Mona last year when plans were announced to invest €60m in the US where they planned to manufacture woodchip for importation back in to Ireland.

He called on Bord na Mona to invest locally in rural Ireland, which was the original remit of the company.

"I am very happy that the plans to invest in the US were stopped and that Bord na Mona's focus is now on developing here in Ireland and in plants like the Littleton plant," said Deputy Cahill