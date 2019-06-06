Blitz on dog fouling launched in Tipperary

Early morning and late evening patrols by the dog wardens of “hot spot” dog fouling areas in Tipperary are to commence this month.

That was the news relayed to a meeting of Clonmel Borough District Council by Cora Morrissey, administrative officer with the environment section of Tipperary County Council.

As part of the council’s anti-dog fouling initiative to be carried out this summer, Ms Morrissey said that mobile pop-up stands promoting the message of dog owners cleaning up after their pets would be placed in areas of high footfall around the county.

These would include libraries, supermarkets and swimming pools.

She also said that a public awareness trailer, highlighting dog fouling issues, would travel around the county distributing literature, advice and accessories.

Tipperary County Council has 80 mutt dispensers located around the county where people can take a bag to clean up after their dog. The locations of these areas are listed on www.tipperarycoco.ie.

These mutt dispensers help people out walking their dogs to dispose of their dog waste in a safe manner.

Mutt mitts bags are handy plastic gloves that turn into bags for the easy disposal of dog dirt.

