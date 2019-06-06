New digital hubs opens at library in Tipperary

A new digital hub and meeting room has opened at Clonmel Library.

This digital hub provides a suite of new technology solutions to the public.

These include the introduction of a new 3D printer, which will be a first for Tipperary County Council’s Library Service. It will allow library users to print out full 3D designs and prototypes, which they can see and touch.

The 3D printer will be operated through a brand new, high-spec Apple iMac which will have the latest graphics software.

In addition, a new 65-inch touchscreen will be available for use. This PC will be used as a digital display for learning.

It can also be used for presentations, with interactive touchscreen software, and will have full video conferencing software. This video conferencing facility will be available for the public and local businesses to use.

The library service has also introduced new Robotics Technology as part of this innovative development.

LEGO Mindstorm Robotics kits will now be available for the LEGO Club at the library and VEX Robotics kits will be available for second level students.

These new services will complement further additional services which have been introduced in the past 12 months.

These include remote printing, where a library user can now send a document remotely from their own home to be printed in their local library.

The library service has also introduced RFID Self Service Technology, using high tech kiosks in all branch libraries over the past 12 months.

Officially opening the new facility, District Mayor Richie Molloy said “this new Digital Hub in Clonmel Library is a very positive step for the town. It will be a great resource for the people of Clonmel and I welcome this new library development. We are proud of the strong tradition of our library service in Tipperary and I am delighted to launch this new service”.

The Chief Executive of Tipperary County Council, Joe MacGrath stated “Over the past two years, over €1.3 million has been spent on capital projects in Tipperary County Council’s library service.

“I believe this new digital hub in Clonmel library demonstrates Tipperary County Council’s commitment to provide a high quality library service, which meets the changing needs of our citizens”.

For more Tipperary news read Tipperary man took cocaine at friend's house before driving, court is told