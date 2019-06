Pilgrimage season is underway and the Cashel and Emly 3 Day Pilgrimage to Lough Derg is on from Thursday, June 20 to Saturday, June 22.

For further information about travel arrangements: Contact Bridget O'Dea (Loughmore) 086-6792754 or Fr Martin Murphy (Drom) 086-3868877.

There will be buses from many parts of the county.