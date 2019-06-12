Carrick-on-Suir town is the star of new photographic exhibition 

An exhibition of photographs of Carrick-on-Suir titled ‘Love Carrick’ by Wojciech Ryzinski opened at the town's Sean Healy Library on Monday and continues until June 30.

Wojciech is a Polish photographer living in Co. Tipperary since 2004. He participated in workshops with photographers and editors from Magnum, VII Photo Agency, and National Geographic. He was selected for the Eddie Adams Workshop in 2015 and he was a student of the VII Masterclass in Berlin in 2016/2017.

Describing his Carrick themed exhibition, Wojciech said: ‘Street photography is mostly associated with big cities like New York, London or Tokyo. They offer an action, a constant flow of people, diversity.

"In April last year, shortly after returning from a holiday in the busiest of all cities - Hong Kong - I decided to shoot a project locally.

"The towns of Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir are the same distance from my house. I used to live in the former, but the latter remained mostly unknown to me. It was the unknown that made me pick Carrick-on-Suir as my playground.

“It may not offer what the above-mentioned world’s capitals do but it has its own atmosphere, its own vibe, and its own friendly people.

It inspired me from my first walk with a camera and I came back to Carrick-on-Suir 26 more times. I walked and watched and waited and talked. I started recognizing people’s faces, I witnessed changes in some places and stillness in others. I photographed Carrick-On-Suir as it is, and I hope you’ll find it interesting”.

All are welcome to call into the library and view Wojciech’s work.