List of Tipperary tax defaulters includes fine arts dealer and casino operator 

The latest list of tax defaulters has been published, and in Tipperary fines or penalties were imposed on a retailer, a purveyor of fine art, and a casino operator among others.



The list is compiled pursuant to section 1086, taxes consolidation act, 1997, in respect of the period beginning on January 1 last, and ending on March 31, of every person upon whom a fine or other penalty was imposed by a court.

Where penalties relating to under-declaration of tax or non-declaration of tax are determined by the court, and where the tax, interest, and penalty is more than €35,000.00, the penalty exceeds 15% of the total tax and a qualifying disclosure was not made, the case is listed.



The total number of cases published nationwide is 178, while the total amount of fines and penalties imposed was €909,804.57.



From Co Tipperary these include:



Patrick Crowe, of 10, Derrynaflan Drive, Littleton, (PAYE employee), fined €4,000 on one charge of misuse of marked mineral oil.



James McCarney, of Cahir Abbey Lower, Cahir, (retailer) was fined €5,000 for possession of an unregistered vehicle. Mr McCarney was also charged with obstruction of a revenue officer, for which he received three months imprisonment.



In relation to persons in whose case the revenue commissioners accepted an amount in settlement, the total number of settlements published is 62, two of which apply to Tipperary.



The total value of these settlements nationwide is €21,131,024.16.

In Co Tipperary these included:



Marcus McHale, 14A Peter Street, Clonmel, Co Tipperary. Casino operator/car valeting service provider of fresh valeting. Taxes €71,692/ interest €14,282/ penalties €53,768/ total €139,742. This was a revenue investigation case in relation to under-declaration of VAT.



The Whyte Gallery Limited, Ashley House, Erinagh, Capparoe, Nenagh, Co Tipperary. Retailer of art and prints. Taxes €29,021/ interest €6,479.54/ penalties €8,706.30/ total €44,206.84. This was revenue audit case in relation to underdeclaration of PAYE/PRSI/USC and VAT. The amount left unpaid at March 31 last was €44,206.84.