Tipperary education boost with contract signed for major Clonmel Gaelscoil development

The contract for the new Gaelscoil Chluain Meala has been signed and work is expected to start later this month.

It’s a major boost for a development that has been sought for so long.

https://www.tipperarylive.ie/news/home/308413/gaelscoil-s-delight-as-new-clonmel-school-is-within-touching-distance.html

Labour Party TD Alan Kelly welcomed the announcement. He said he was delighted that the contracts for the building of the new Gaelscoil Chluain Meala school were signed.

“This is a school that I have supported for years and ensured it was on the school building programme while I was Minister.

“The school in Irishtown signed the contract with Tom O'Brien Construction on Tuesday and the contractors will move on to the site of the school at the end of June.

“The project will happen over two phases.

“Phase One will involve the construction of the new eight classroom extension and a GP room at the rear of the current site. The existing building will be vacated and will be refurbished in Phase Two.

“I want to congratulate and thank Seán Carey, chairperson of the Board of Management and Karen Mhic Gearailt, the school principal for all their work over a number of years and I look forward to seeing the school open”.