Tipperary born judge to be new President of the District Court

Kilkenny based judge, Colin Daly, who is a native of Cloughjordan, is to be the new president of the District Court. The decision was taken at yesterday's Cabinet meeting and the Government has taken the necessary steps to formally advise President Higgins of the nomination in accordance with constitutional procedure.

It is a major promotion for Judge Daly who will now take charge of the 63 other District court judges and as president of the court he takes precedence over judges of the Circuit Court.