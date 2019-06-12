Sadness as Tipperary bakery to close after twenty years in business

Brudair’s Bakery in Tipperary town is closing its doors at the end of this week.

This well-established business opened twenty five years ago next to Kiely’s on the main street before moving to Kickham Plaza and its current location at Bank Place.

“I remember cleaning the shop on that St. Patrick’s Day in preparation for the shop’s opening,” said proprietor Frank Brudair.

“We’ve had a good run of it in Tipperary town and it has been an extremely difficult decision for us to close the doors.”

The closure of Brudair’s Bakery creates the loss of five jobs - four full-time and one part-time Saturday job.

The news has caused dismay and sadness amongst its loyal customers and citizens of Tipperary who yet again see another shop closing on the Main Street.

Brudair’s have shops in Tralee, Mallow, Charleville and the Wilton Shopping Centre in Cork with the heart of production in Dromcollieher, Limerick.

“We appreciate all the support from our customers and our loyal staff. We always had a good relationship with landlords and business people within the town and this was a very difficult decision for us to make,” added Mr Brudair.