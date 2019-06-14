Roscrea Damer House gallery artist’s residency award - apply now

The aim of this residency award is to support the development of new work in Tipperary and to support collaboration between artists and the arts.

This is an action research based residency opportunity at Damer House Gallery, Roscrea, decided between April and September 2020 (to be decided between the successful applicant and the gallery). The award is open to practitioners across all platforms. The award will cover a studio residency period at Damer House Gallery, from July 2019 to September 2019.

A studio space is available for artists use in Damer House Gallery, Roscrea. The studio space may be accessed seven days a week from 10am – 5pm. Applicants must be available during this time Co. Tipperary. Please note the accommodation offered for thi space only (living space is not provided). The amount of the award is €3,500. Submission deadline is Friday, June 28 at 5pm.

Late applications will not be accepted. Submission requirements: details of previous work to include examples as relevant Artistic CV; detailed residency proposal (to include proposed timetable); details of projected budget. The decision of the project partners is final. Applications forms from damerhousegallery@gmail.com