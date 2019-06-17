Two Tipperary winners in Society of St Vincent de Paul SVP Shop Awards

Two Co. Tipperary winners at 2019 Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) Shops Awards.

Marie Spencer from Vincent’s Shop Roscrea won the Volunteer of the Year award for the SVP Mid-West region and Vincent’s Carrick-on-Suir won the Window Display award for the region.

Marie Spencer has been a volunteer with Vincent’s Roscrea since the shop opened in November 2014. Her nomination said she embraces the true ethos and values of the Society in all she does with respect and dignity. The kindness and understanding she demonstrates on a daily basis is heart-warming where

She continually lifts the spirits of people young and old, from all walks of life who call in. "She has helped create a very welcoming inclusive, positive atmosphere in the shop and in Coffee Dock. Everybody is important in Marie’s book."

There are 230 Vincent's shops throughout Ireland.

Vincent’s charity shops are a very important aspect of the service SVP provides. Not only do they provide people with new and lightly worn items at affordable prices,

They also provide an income source for the Society, which is recycled directly back into the community.

The charity shops are managed by a small number of professionals, assisted by a large number of volunteers and by community employment trainees.

The profits generated from the charity shops, some of which also supply furniture, are recycled into local Conferences around Ireland to support those in need.

Local SVP Conferences can also provide people with Vincent’s Gift Tokens for clothing and furniture, which they can use in any of the shops.

The second-hand clothes and other items donated to Vincent's charity shops make a difference to people in need in their communities.

To find your nearest SVP shop go to www.svp.ie/shops Call 01 8386990, or email retailvolunteer@svp.ie