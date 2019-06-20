Tipperary heritage site among seven chosen for 'adoption'

The Graves of the Leinstermen above Portroe have been selected along with six other heritage sites to take part in the Heritage Council’s 2019 Adopt a Monument scheme.

After an open public competition, the seven short-listed sites from across Ireland include the prehistoric tomb overlooking Lough Derg, as well as a medieval church on the northernmost tip of Donegal and a Napoleonic fort on the shores of the Shannon in County Clare.

Located in the Arra Mountains overlooking Lough Derg in County Tipperary, little is known about the Graves Of Leinstermen, a prehistoric monument which commands spectacular views over the surrounding landscape.

The Arra Historical and Archaeological Society is eager to survey and research the site so as to raise awareness about the story of the site.

Local legend has it that the stones mark the final resting place of a group of Leinster soldiers slaughtered by Brian Boru, whose fort is across the lake outside Killaloe.

The Adopt a Monument Scheme offers expertise, mentoring and support to communities to help them care for their local heritage.

Working in partnership with communities and state bodies, the scheme helps to ensure the sustainable future of the adopted monuments. Previous projects have cared for and conserved vulnerable monuments as well as carrying out successful surveys and excavations.

“While it was originally planned to have just four new sites join the scheme, we received over 50 applications from energised community groups across Ireland. The enthusiasm of the seven groups shortlisted made it impossible to choose between them. Each of the sites are unique and represent important aspects of Ireland’s heritage. We are really looking forward to working with the communities to uncover the stories of their sites”, said Virginia Teehan, CEO of the Heritage Council.