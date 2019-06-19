Industrial action will impact Tipperary hospital services

South Tipperary General Hospital will be one of seven hospitals in the South/South West impacted by planned industrial action by SIPTU tomorrow, Thursday.

Today the South/South West Hospital Group said it regrets that industrial action planned by SIPTU on Thursday, June 20 will impact on patient services across hospitals within the Group.

The following hospitals will be impacted within the South / South West Hospital Group:

Cork University Hospital

Cork University Maternity Hospital

University Hospital Kerry

Mallow General Hospital

South Infirmary Hospital

South Tipperary General Hospital

Mercy University Hospital

All patients whose scheduled appointment/procedure are being affected are being contacted by their hospital. All affected patients will be issued with a further appointment/procedure date as soon as possible.

In general Outpatient appointments are not affected.

The South/South West Hospital Group/HSE said it would like to apologise to all its patients for the disruption.