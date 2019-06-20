Seventeen Tipperary schools receive science awards

Minister for Business, Enterprise, and Innovation, Heather Humphreys TD, together with Minister of State for Training, Skills, Innovation, Research and Development, John Halligan TD, has announced seventeen Tipperary primary schools that have received a Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) Discover Primary Science and Maths Award (DPSM).

The programme aims to increase interest in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) among primary school students and teachers.

The awards recognise the achievements of children and teachers in the application of STEM in their curriculum. This includes keeping a log of STEM activities they have undertaken throughout the school year such as classroom investigations and projects, participating in STEM-related field trips and hosting a scientist or engineer speaker visit.

Commenting on the Awards, Minister for Business, Enterprise, and Innovation Heather Humphreys, TD said: “I would like congratulate all the students in Tipperary receiving an SFI Discover Primary Science & Maths Award. It is fantastic to see so many young students from Tipperary taking an interest in STEM, and that their teachers are encouraging and enabling this interest. The SFI Discover Primary Science and Maths programme provides students with the skills necessary to learn more about STEM, and inspires them to become the next generation of innovative leaders, creative thinkers and problem solvers. People working in these areas are leading the way in these growing sectors and it’s crucial to ensure uptake of STEM subjects from an early age.”

Minister of State for Training, Skills, Innovation, Research and Development, John Halligan TD, stated: “I want to congratulate the students in Tipperary on their hard work. It is excellent to see so many schools getting involved in the SFI Discover Primary Science and Maths Awards. Every year we are seeing schools really engaging with the programme. The high level of engagement can be credited to the schools and teachers in Tipperary who have really put an effort in to giving their students access to STEM in a fun and educational environment.”

The schools are –

St. Mary's Central National School

Anacarty National School

Gaelscoil Aonach

Gaelscoil Chluain Meala

Knockavilla National School

Lackamore National School

Loch Mor Maigh National School

Presentation Primary School

Scoil Náisiúnta Chaoimhgin

Scoil Náisiúnta Chuirt Doighte

Scoil Náisiúnta Muire na Naingeal

Scoil Náisiúnta Sceichin A Rince

Sacred Heart Primary School

Scoil Teampall Toinne

Ss. Peter and Paul CBS.

Scoil Náisiúnta na Hinse

Scoil Náisiúnta Phadraig Naofa