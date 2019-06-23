Nenagh Walking Club off to the Slieve Blooms for midsummer trek

Nenagh Walking Club’s next outing is on Tuesday June 25, when members will hike around Glencalow near Silvermines, departing Costello’s at 7.15pm, and the top of Step at 7.30pm; contact Martin, 087-2562454.

Sunday, June 30, is the club’s midsummer outing, which will be to the Slieve Blooms, walking from Cadamstown via the Slieve Blooms to Kinnity.

The club will depart Kenyon Street car park at 11am. The walk leader is Willie, 087-6633577.

The group will gather after the walk for lunch at Kinnity Castle.

A bus will also be provided on the day. Bookings before June 24 to Cyril, 086-3721862.