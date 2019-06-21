Tipperary entrepreneurs win through to national enterprise finals

Competing for Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur in the upcoming national final taking place in September will be Cathal Bourke, Bourke Sports based in Borrisoleigh, and Sharon Cunningham, Shorla Pharma Limited based in Clonmel.

Bourke Sports founded by Cathal Bourke, is an Irish sports company that designs, manufactures and supplies high performance sportswear and sports equipment.

The company strives to bring premium quality products to market at affordable prices, whilst offering clubs a complete order management system which removes all the typical inconveniences associated with ordering sportswear.

Shorla Pharma Limited, MD Sharon Cunningham founded the company along with co-founder Orlaith Ryan, both previously worked at EirGen Pharma, Waterford.

Shorla is a specialty pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies in the oncology space, with a particular interest in both women’s and pediatric health. The company is currently at research and development stage with a view to bringing commercial products to global markets.

James O’Brien, Reel Time Rivers Limited represented Tipperary in the Best Business Idea category. James set up Reel Time Rivers with co-founder Padraig Moore to help the angling community with information shortfalls.

RTR is the only SAS product that caters for anglers, displaying real-time river information, enabling them to decide where and when to go fishing.

Clare, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary’s “Best Young Entrepreneurs’ were announced at an awards ceremony hosted by Limerick’s Local Enterprise Offices on Monday, June 17 at The Castletroy Park Hotel. The winners were chosen from 12 finalists.

Pictured above are - James O’Brien, Reel Time Rivers Ltd., finalist in the Best Business Idea category; Pat Slattery, Director of Community & Economic Development, Tipperary County Council; Madeline Ryan, LEO; Joe MacGrath, Chief Executive, Tipperary County Council; Mary Ryan, Senior Enterprise Development Office, Local Enterprise Office receiving award on behalf of Sharon Cunningham, Shorla Pharma Regional Winner in Best Start-up Business; Cathal Bourke, Bourke Sports Regional Winner of Best Established Business; Patrick O’Donovan, Minister of State at the Department of Finance and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform; Margaret O’Connor, MD, Quigleys Bakery & Cafe; and Pat McDonagh, CEO of Supermacs

Over 1,600 applications were received nationally in the competition, which was launched earlier this year by the LEO’s as part of a nationwide search to find “Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur (IBYE).

Now in its fifth year, IBYE is a nationwide campaign to celebrate Ireland’s young entrepreneurs and is open to individuals aged 18 to 35 who have an innovative business idea, new start-up or established business.