Relief for parents as Clonmel based summer camp for special needs children saved

Parents throughout South Tipperary are relieved that last ditch negotiations have saved a summer camp for special needs children.

They put in an enormous battle since last Thursday to save the camp and at Tuesday lunchtime their campain paid off when the HSE announced that funding was available for the summer camp which was held for the first time last year.

South East Community Healthcare reply for Clonmel Nationalist

South East Community Healthcare is fully committed to prioritising children’s respite services in the South Tipperary area and will be maintaining the same level of service this year as in 2018.

The following statement was issued by the HSE on Tuesday.



“

South East Community Healthcare (SECH) provides Children’s Respite Services in two locations in South Tipperary, including St. Rita’s Respite Services (Brothers of Charity) in Clonmel. SECH also provides outreach and home based respite to children with challenges accessing centre based respite

SECH acknowledges the quality service provided by St. Rita’s and will ensure that the necessary resources required for the Summer Respite Programme in St. Rita’s will continue to be provided to the Brothers of Charity in 2019desperately to

The children, most of whom attend Scoil Aonghusa in Cashel,attended the summer camp last year.

The camp was spread over July for twenty children ranged from five year old up to teenagers for children with physical and intellectual disabilities and with moderate to severe learning disabilities.

Deputy Alan Kelly said he had been onto the Minister for Health Simon Harris and he expressed confidence that negotiations woulds result in the summer camp going ahead

“It was so cruel, everybody was so upset by this decision. All for the sake of €25,000 “ said Richie Brannigan .

For the camp the children will be based at St.Ritas respite service (opposite the railway station in Clonmel ) a

“The staff at the Brothers of Charity and St.Rita's are fantastic, this was down to the HSE and we are delighted now that common sense has prevailed” said Sandra Gibbons.e what they wanted.

People power saves the day