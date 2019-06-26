Bishop Monahan announces Killaloe Diocesan appointments

Bishop Fintan Monahan has announced the Diocesan Appointments for the Diocese of Killaloe, Summer, 2019.

After the large number of changes in 2018 with the recent restructuring and further implementation of the diocesan plan – the number of appointments are less numerous this year and are as follows:

Fr. Michael Sheedy, Kilrush to remain in Kilrush as Assistant Pastor and to continue to offer pastoral service in the Inis Cathaigh Pastoral Area.

Fr. Pat Larkin, Co-PP, Kilmaley and Vicar Forane of Críocha Callan Pastoral Area to reside in Kilrush and to be Co-PP of Inis Cathaigh Pastoral Area.

Fr. Martin Blake, resident in Kilrush and Co-PP of Inis Cathaigh Pastoral Area to be priest in residence, Kilmaley and Co-PP to the Críocha Callan Pastoral Area.

Fr. Donagh O’Meara resident in Mullagh and Co-PP to the Pastoral Area of Críocha Callan Pastoral Area to be Vicar Forane of the the Críocha Callan Pastoral Area.

The appointments take affect from Sunday, August 4, 2019.

Bishop Monahan said “I thank all the above priests for their willingness to change and wish them well in their new roles. Special thanks to Fr. Michael Sheedy, who has offered a life-time of diligent pastoral service in the diocese, including being Vicar General of the diocese for a number of years. Typical of his generosity and dedication he has asked to continue to serve in the pastoral area even though he is well beyond the retirement age.

He stated: “many thanks to all priests who continue to serve with such dedication and service. They do this in increasingly challenging circumstances with fewer and fewer clergy available every year. Thanks also to the religious along with the many lay workers, women and men who continue to exercise their baptismal calling in many ways through various ministries in the 58 parishes and 15 pastoral areas of the diocese. Sincere thanks to all involved.

“It is intended to continue the restructuring process in 2020. Many thanks to the appointment board of the diocese who are of great assistance in the work of appointments and restructuring.

“Best wishes to the 26 candidates who have completed their discernment year for the new ministries of Pastoral Care and Catechetics and wishing them every good wish and blessing as they commence the two year course in conjunction with Mary Immaculate College.

He extended congratulations and best wishes to the jubilarians this year:

Diamond: Bishop Willie Walsh (also 25 years a bishop), Pat Sexton, JJ Rodgers, Dan Spaight, Cletus Noone.

Golden: Tom McGrath, Paddy McMahon.

Ruby: Tom Hogan, Pat Malone.

Silver: Mgr. Seamus Horgan.

Ordination: “Every good wish and blessing to Fr. Malachy Thomspon, Mount St. Joseph’s Abbey, Roscrea who was ordained priest on Pentecost Sunday in the Abbey this year.

Clerical Student: “continued blessings and good wishes to Antun Pasalic, clerical student for the diocese of Killaloe who has just completed his pastoral year in Ennis and CPE in Cork University Hospital. He is due to be ordained a transitory deacon for the diocese next year, DV”, Bishop Monahan added.