Whiskey
Permission given for whiskey distillery in Dundrum, Tipperary
The beautiful Dundrum House in west Tipperary which has been given the green light for a whiskey distillery.
It is expected that 120 people will be employed at the facility
Up to 120 jobs could be created in Dundrum following the green light having been given for the development of a whiskey distillery at Dundrum House Hotel.
The development of this first ever boutique whiskey distillery, complete with the creation of a bottling plant and refurbishment of the hotel, is predicted to be a major tourism attraction with much visitor potential touted as part of the project.
Major improvements will be undertaken on the hotel, which had suffered a fire a number of years ago and has been closed since. These improvements will see the demolition of the current hotel foyer and basement to allow for the creation of a new two-storey building, a new entrance, lobby, reception, circulation and mezzanine areas.
A second two storey building is also included in the plans, which would see a new function room built along with meeting rooms and other ancillary facilities. When complete it is anticipated that 120 people will be employed including 8 in the distillery which would have tours going throughout the week.
Tipperary County Council has granted conditional planning permission for the application which is being viewed as being very positive indeed.
