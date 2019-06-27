Tipperary dancer David Pyke celebrates another world title

A Clonmel teenager travelled across the Atlantic to be crowned World Irish step dancing champion for the second time in three years.

16 year-old David Pyke won the title at the World Irish Dancing Championships held in North Carolina, United States, having previously won the title at the Citywest Hotel in Dublin two years ago.

He’s hoping to win his third title next year, when the event will be held in Dublin.

David is son of Linda and Michael Pyke (jnr.) from Albert Street, Clonmel.

He first showed an interest in Irish dancing when he was four years of age in St. Mary’s Montessori school and continued throughout his primary school years at St. Mary’s.

He competed in his first championship at the age of seven, launching a very successful career.

Above - At the mayoral reception in Clonmel’s Town Hall for World Irish Dancing champion David Pyke were, seated, Teresa Pyke, Cllr. Michael Murphy, Cllr. Richie Molloy, David Pyke and dance teacher Deirdre Kiely. Standing, Michael Pyke, Linda Pyke and dance teacher Michael Ryan

Since then he has also won Munster, Irish, British and All-Scottish championships.

A fifth year student at Clonmel High School, his dance teachers are Michael Ryan and Deidre Kiely.

He’s also a member of a local traditional music group, with whom he plays the bodhran.

Former District Mayor Richie Molloy accorded David a mayoral reception at the Town Hall in Clonmel to acknowledge his many successes.

Cllr. Molloy congratulated him on winning his second world title and said he was sure that David would bring more honour to the town.

