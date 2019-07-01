Update: man killed in Tipperary road accident named locally

The young man who died in a collision outside Nenagh early on Sunday morning has been named locally as Stephen Gleeson.

Mr Gleeson, 21, who was living in Nenagh, died when the car in which he was a back seat passenger hit a ditch on the Portroe to Garrykennedy road at around 5.30am on Sunday.

Two other people in their 20s who were in the car and a teenager were injured and brought to University Hospital Limerick. Their injuries have been described as non-life-threatening.

Tributes have been paid to Mr Gleeson online with his friends one friend saying that "words can’t describe how you’ve left us all feeling, heart broken is an understatement."

Another said Stephen was "always so happy and bright, the memories will live on", and while another said that the "world is a lot less fun with you gone".

The gardai in Nenagh are appealing for anyone who may have any information on the fatal accident to contact them at 067-50450.