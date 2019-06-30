Breaking: young man in his 20s dies in Tipperary car crash, three others injured

Gardaí are investigating a fatal single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred on the Portroe to Garykennedy Road outside Nenagh at approximately 5.30am this Sunday morning.

One man, aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body removed to the University Hospital Limerick.

The dead man has not been named by the gardaí but local residents believe he was from the town of Nenagh.

The other three occupants of the car, two men aged in their 20s and one man in his late teens, were taken to University Hospital Limerick with non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene has been examined by garda forensic examiners and the road has now reopened.

No details surrounding the circumstances of the accident have been made known and Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, and who may have dash cam footage, to contact gardaí in Nenagh on 067-50450.