Rockwell TY student represents Ireland at 4-nations Microsoft tournament

Rockwell transition student Phillippa Harold Barry from Tipperary competed in the 4 Nations Microsoft Tournament which was held in the British Law Library in London last weekend.

This competition involves the use of Word, PowerPoint, and Excel, and competing against other students from England, Wales and Scotland.

In the national finals, Phillippa received the best results in Ireland and here she was up against students from secondary schools, post Leaving Cert courses and also those in third level institutes.

She was narrowly pipped for the gold but this is a remarkable achievement for one so young.

Phillippa was accompanied to London by her mother and her teacher, Roisin Egan.