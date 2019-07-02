Gardaí begin search for Tipperary woman last seen getting a bus to Waterford

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 19-year-old Deva Hodkinson who is missing since July 1 from Carrick On Suir, County Tipperary.

Deva was last seen getting the 9.10am bus to Waterford from a bus stop at Parkside, Carrick on Suir on July 1.

Deva is described as being 5ft 7 inches in height with a thin build with light brown hair.

When last seen, Deva was wearing a dark pair of leggings, a T-shirt (colour not known) and a Denim Jacket. She also had a cream handbag with her.

Anyone with information on Deva's whereabouts are asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.